Bowers Joins Practice Roster
August 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to practice roster:
National defensive back/linebacker Lourenz Bowers (5-11, 210, Western)
