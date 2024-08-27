Bowers Joins Practice Roster

August 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to practice roster:

National defensive back/linebacker Lourenz Bowers (5-11, 210, Western)

