Riders Sign Three-Time All-Big 12 Running Back SaRodorick Thompson Jr.

August 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back SaRodorick Thompson Jr.

Thompson Jr. (6'0-210) was signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He went on to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, suiting up for one game and spent time on the practice roster with the Dallas Cowboys. He most recently attended training camp with the Los Angeles Rams.

Thompson Jr. played five collegiate seasons at Texas Tech (2018-2022). He recorded 2,664 total rushing yards on 540 rushing attempts and 41 total touchdowns over 50 games. He ranks third in program history for rushing touchdowns (40), fourth in total touchdowns (41), and seventh in points scored (246).

In his senior season (2022), the Irving, Texas native played in all 13 games and recorded 684 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He ranked sixth in the Big 12 for rushing yards per game (52.6) and eighth in total rushing yards (684), which earned him Honourable Mention All-Big 12 by the Conference coaches and invites to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Over his five stellar seasons with the Red Raiders, he was named All-Big 12 three times, including his impressive rookie season, during which he led the Red Raiders with 765 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking third in the Big 12 for rushing touchdowns.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.