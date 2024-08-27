The 59th Labour Day Classic Presented by the Mosaic Company Is Sold Out

August 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are thrilled to announce the 59th Labour Day Classic presented by The Mosaic Company is sold out!

With the West Division standings closer than ever, this must-see matchup between the Green and White and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is the latest chapter in their heated rivalry. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The atmosphere at Mosaic Stadium on Labour Day is truly unmatched, said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. Rider Nation brings an energy that motivates our players. And with a sold-out crowd behind us, we know that our fans will be the difference maker when we face off against the Bombers on Sunday.

If you missed out on our Labour Day Classic tickets, head over to Riderville.com as soon as possible to secure tickets for the Riders' final three regular-season games of the year: our popular Kisiskaciwan Game on September 28th, presented by SIGA, Legends Night on October 12th presented by Ruffles, where fans have the opportunity to meet their favourite Riders Alumni, and the highly anticipated 13th Fan Appreciation: Trick Plays and Treats Night on October 26th presented by Capital Auto Group!

Family ticket packages can be purchased for the remaining home games-starting at $99+tax! Bring your family of four and take in all the events in and around the stadium! Choose from several different sections and pick your favourite view!

