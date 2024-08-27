111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenario - OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
August 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.
EAST DIVISION
OTT WIN = MTL clinches postseason berth
At 10-1, Montreal currently has 20 points.
Montreal can fall no lower than third place based on Hamilton's 2-9 record.
Montreal can only be denied a postseason berth by way of a crossover.
An Ottawa victory versus BC would eliminate the possibility of a crossover affecting Montreal.
The resulting BC loss would not leave enough standings points available in the West Division to propel four teams to the minimum 21 points needed to eclipse Montreal, if the team were to finish third in the East.
OTT/BC TIE and WPG WIN = MTL clinches postseason berth
WEST DIVISION
No team can clinch a playoff spot this week
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in Division A - A4 - has more points than the third-place team in Division B - B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.
OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND
Sat., Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET | OTT at BC (Touchdown Pacific)
Sun., Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET | WPG at SSK
Mon., Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET | TOR at HAM
Mon., Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. ET | EDM at CGY
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 27, 2024
- 111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenario - OK Tire Labour Day Weekend - CFL
- Covington Honoured by CFL for Week 12 Performance - B.C. Lions
- Riders Sign Three-Time All-Big 12 Running Back SaRodorick Thompson Jr. - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 12 - Covington Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- Alouettes Sign Austin Mack to 4-Year Extension - Montreal Alouettes
- The 59th Labour Day Classic Presented by the Mosaic Company Is Sold Out - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Add Defensive Lineman Ward and Defensive Back Patterson - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Bowers Joins Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.