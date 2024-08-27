111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenario - OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

August 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

OTT WIN = MTL clinches postseason berth

At 10-1, Montreal currently has 20 points.

Montreal can fall no lower than third place based on Hamilton's 2-9 record.

Montreal can only be denied a postseason berth by way of a crossover.

An Ottawa victory versus BC would eliminate the possibility of a crossover affecting Montreal.

The resulting BC loss would not leave enough standings points available in the West Division to propel four teams to the minimum 21 points needed to eclipse Montreal, if the team were to finish third in the East.

OTT/BC TIE and WPG WIN = MTL clinches postseason berth

WEST DIVISION

No team can clinch a playoff spot this week

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A - A4 - has more points than the third-place team in Division B - B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

Sat., Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET | OTT at BC (Touchdown Pacific)

Sun., Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET | WPG at SSK

Mon., Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET | TOR at HAM

Mon., Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. ET | EDM at CGY

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.