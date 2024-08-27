Covington Honoured by CFL for Week 12 Performance

August 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The Canadian Football League this morning announced its week 12 Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with the BC Lions' Christian Covington emerging as the top- graded defensive lineman.

Covington (89.6 PFF Grade)- the big tackle was a key piece to the run-stopping game on Saturday as the unit held Ottawa to 62 yards on the ground. Covington also had a key forced fumble late in the fourth quarter which was recovered by Jonah Tavai. Through 11 games, the pride of Vancouver College has recorded 14 defensive tackles and three sacks.

Covington and the Lions are back on the practice field in Surrey today ahead of Saturday's rematch with the Redblacks at Victoria's Royal Athletic Park. Touchdown Pacific presented by WestJet kicks off at 4:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.