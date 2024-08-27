Lions Expand VIP Section for Touchdown Pacific Presented by WestJet

August 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Victoria) - With the expansion of Royal Athletic Park nearing completion for this weekend, the BC Lions announced on Tuesday that around 200 tickets have been made available for Touchdown Pacific against the Ottawa Redblacks presented by WestJet. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

The momentum for Touchdown Pacific has been evident ever since we announced this historic event last November and we are grateful for the opportunity to have more fans in the building, said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

Our fans are excited, not only on Vancouver Island but throughout our great province. With the build almost complete, we can't wait to show the entire country how this project has come together.

Media and fans can view the attached pictures for up to date progress on the stadium expansion.

Fans without game tickets can still soak in the gameday experience by attending our Backyard Watch Party presented by PlayNow Sports. The festivities at Central Park begin at 12:00 pm on Saturday with adult tickets for $25 and kids 17 and under for only $12. Celebrate the homecoming of Nathan Rourke in style as all fans in attendance will be drawn for a chance to win Rourke's game-worn jersey from Saturday's game.

