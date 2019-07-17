Tides Top Wings 6-3 Tuesday Night

July 17, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Rochester Red Wings lost the second game of a four game series to the Norfolk Tides, 6-3, Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Norfolk jumped out to 1-0 lead in the first inning off Wings opener Cody Allen and then added to it with a Mason Williams three-run home run in the third off Norfolk-area product Sean Poppen.

The Wings (46-49) cut the 4-0 deficit to one on Zander Wiel's three-run homer in the sixth inning.

Wiel's homer was his third in two games and his fifth in his last four games. His 18 long balls lead the club.

The Tides added two insurance runs in the eighth on a Jack Reinheimer double that extended the lead to 6-4 heading into the ninth where the Wings were unable to rally.

Rochester native and Aquinas product Christopher Bostick went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Norfolk.

The Wings look to get back in the win column Wednesday with lefty Lewis Thorpe on the hill at 7:05.

