Three-Run Sixth put Stripers Over

July 17, 2019 - International League (IL)





(Gwinnett, GA) - The Gwinnett Stripers (55-41) got the best of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (47-47) on Wednesday evening by winning 6-3.

The Pigs did take a 2-0 lead against Corbin Clouse in the top of the first inning. Austin Listi extended his hitting streak to 15 games by hitting an RBI single. Jan Hernandez added a sacrifice fly for the second run of the inning. Hernandez hit an RBI single off Wes Parsons in the top of the third inning to give Lehigh Valley a 3-0 lead.

Jack Lopez hit an RBI double off Ramon Rosso in the bottom of the third inning to get the Stripers on the scoreboard. Adam Duvall hit an RBI single in the inning to cut the IronPigs lead to 3-2. Rafael Ortega tied the game at 3-3 against Rosso in the bottom of the fifth inning by hitting an RBI single to score Ender Inciarte.

Lopez gave Gwinnett a 6-3 lead as he hit a bases-clearing single off Kyle Dohy (5-5) in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Josh Tols pitched two scoreless innings in relief. Jeremy Walker (1-0) earned the win by pitching three scoreless innings in relief. Thomas Burrows earned his fifth save of the season by pitching two scoreless innings.

The IronPigs and Stripers wrap up their season series on Thursday afternoon at 12:05 p.m.

