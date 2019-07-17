Syracuse Offense Thrashes Indianapolis for 15-5 Win on Wednesday Afternoon

Indianapolis, IN - The Syracuse Mets continued their best offensive stretch of the season by racking up 19 hits en route to a 15-5 victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field. The win is the fifth in a row for the Mets, who have scored 51 runs during that stretch while only allowing 13.

Syracuse (48-48) jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the second inning. Travis Taijeron led off and hit a 1-0 pitch over the left-field fence, his third home run of the series, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. From there, Rymer Liriano doubled, and after two groundouts, Grégor Blanco walked, putting runners on first and third. Indianapolis starting pitcher Eduardo Vera then balked, bringing in Liriano from third base to make it a 2-0 ballgame. Danny Espinosa followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Mets added on in the third. Dilson Herrera singled, and two batters later, Taijeron walked. Liriano followed with a three-run home run to left field to push the Syracuse advantage to 6-0. The rally continued after a fly out with an Anthony Kay walk and Blanco single. Espinosa drove in his second run of the game with a double to right, making the score 7-0.

Indianapolis (47-48) got on the board in the fifth. Darnell Sweeney led off the inning with a home run to right-center field to trim the Syracuse edge to six, 7-1. Steven Baron then singled and was sacrificed to second by Yefry Ramirez. Jake Elmore followed with a single, putting runners at first and third. Erik Gonzalez singled home Baron to make it a 7-2 contest. Two batters later, Will Craig singled to left to score Elmore and cut the Mets lead to four, 7-3.

In the seventh, Rubén Tejada continued his remarkable series. With Blanco on second after a double, Tejada singled to center to score Blanco and push the score to 8-3.

But the Tribe quickly answered. Cole Tucker singled and Elmore doubled. After a strikeout, Ke'Bryan Hayes singled home both runners to bring Indianapolis within three, 8-5.

Syracuse responded in the eighth though. Taijeron hit his second home run of the game, this time leading off the inning on a 3-2 pitch to make the score 9-5.

Then, two days after scoring seven runs in the ninth inning, the Mets were at it again with a huge final stanza. Blanco walked, and Espinosa doubled to left field to bring in the tenth Syracuse run of the game. Tejada then singled, posting his fourth consecutive three-hit game, and Herrera singled home Espinosa for an 11-5 lead. A batter later, Taijeron singled up the middle, and Tejada scored to bring the Mets led to seven, 12-5. Liriano followed with his second home run of the game, a three-run home run over the left-field fence, for a 15-5 lead.

Syracuse and Indianapolis conclude their four-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

