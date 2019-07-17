Mud Hens Drop Second Straight to Bulls

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens have lost in back-to-back games, 6-4, to the Durham Bulls Wednesday at Fifth Third Field.

Despite finishing with double-digit hits (10) for the fifth time in the last six games, the Mud Hens dropped to 11-20 on the season against IL South Division opponents and 3-6 against the reigning Governor's Cup Champions.

Tim Adleman (3-4, 3.74 ERA) went four innings in the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits, striking out six and walking none in his third start since being assigned from Double-A Erie on July 5.

23-year-old right-hander Sam McWilliams (1-0, 5.40) got his first career-win with the Bulls. The 2014 Philadelphia Phillies eighth-round draft pick surrendered two runs on eight hits through five innings.

Toledo remains 4.5 games back of the Indianapolis Indians for second place in the IL West Division standings.

A JaCoby Jones double to lead off the first inning resulted in the first run of the game.

With the rehabbing outfielder standing at third, Ronny Rodriguez beat out the throw after hitting a chopped grounder to short for Jones to reach home.

Rodriguez entered Wednesday batting 9-for-20 (.450) with a home run and four RBIs in his last five games. Jones began his second rehab assignment of the season on Monday.

Durham's Dalton Kelly tied it in the second with his third home run this year.

The 27-year-old native of Chickasha, Oklahoma, collected his fourth RBI in Triple-A in his next at-bat on a ground ball single that bounced into center field.

Jones had been placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. He was hitting .297 with four homers and a .914 OPS in his last 30 games in Detroit.

Austin Adams came in relief for Adleman to begin the fifth after Durham scored five unanswered the two innings prior, which included two doubles, two sacrifice flys, two wild pitches and a balk.

Recording two RBIs during that run was Matt Duffy, the 18th-round draft pick back in 2012, who's in the midst of his scheduled rehab assignment with Tampa Bay.

The six runs allowed by Adleman are the most through his nine starts with the Mud Hens this season.

Toledo chipped away at its defcit in the sixth as Pete Kozma hit an RBI double off the left field wall and later scored on a wild pitch.

Kozma is hitting 5-for-10 (.500) with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs in his last three games.

Jose Cisnero made his return back from Detroit after being optioned Monday and threw a hitless ninth inning in relief.

Cisnero compiled a 3.27 ERA and nine strikeouts over 11 innings with the Tigers. The Dominican Republic-born pitcher was promoted on June 22.

What's Next:

Drew VerHagen (4-2, 4.82 ERA) is probable to start Thursday in the final of a four-game series against the Bulls.

Opening pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. (EST).

Live coverage is available on Buckeye Cable Sports Network, MiLB.TV, BCSNNation.com and Fox Sports 1230 WCWA-AM.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron : 0-for-3, Walk

6. RHP Beau Burrows : DNP

7. IF Willi Castro : 0-for-5

12. C Jake Rogers : 0-for-4

16. OF Jacob Robson : 2-for-4

18. RHP Bryan Garcia : DNP

19. OF Danny Woodrow : 1-for-2, Walk Run

22. RHP John Schreiber : DNP

27. LHP Matt Hall : DNP

28. IF/OF Dustin Peterson : DNP

Hens Notes:

- Jacob Robson picked up his 18th stolen base of the season Wednesday to jump to a first place tie alongside Christian Colon of Louisville for most in the International League. The 2016 Detroit eighth-round draft pick has a success rate of 72 percent (18-25).

- Danny Woodrow extended his team-leading hit streak to seven games after going 1-for-2 on Wednesday.

- It was announced Wednesday that Ryan Carpenter rejoined the Mud Hens after starting in Cleveland for the Tigers on the night prior. In a corresponding move, Zach Reininger received his fourth promotion to Detroit this season.

- Willi Castro was honored during pregame as the IL Player of the Month for June. Castro, 22, is fresh off his two-hit performance in the Triple-A All-Star Game last week and currently leads the Mud Hens in hits (97) and runs scored (58).

