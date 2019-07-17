Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Charlotte (1:05 p.m.)

July 17, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





July 17, 2019 | 1:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 96| Home Game # 48

BUFFALO BISONS (50-45, 2nd, -5.0 North) vs CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS (51-44, 3rd, -5.5 South)

RHP T.J. Zeuch (2-1, 4.09) vs. LHP Justin Nicolino (6-4, 4.80)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This afternoon, the Bisons and Charlotte Knights meet for the third game of a four-game series in downtown Buffalo. After the set, the Columbus Clippers make their lone regular season trip to Buffalo starting Friday. The Herd will enjoy a league-wide off day on Monday after the seven-game homestand concludes.

Yesterday's Game: CHA 3, BUF 5

The Bisons were down early in yesterday's game as Charlotte struck for two runs in the first inning thanks to an Alcides Escobar home run. Buffalo fought back and broke open the game taking the lead with a four-run sixth inning where Socrates Brito drove in two runs. Ryan Borucki came back strong after the first inning, with 6.0 IP as well as striking out six Knight batters for the win.

Charlotte Knights (1-1)

Buffalo and Charlotte are meeting for the first of two regular season series. After the matchup at Sahlen Field this week, the two teams will square off in uptown Charlotte July 23-25.

Today's Starter

RHP T.J. Zeuch takes the mound this afternoon as he currently holds a 2-1 record with a 4.09 ERA in four starts for the Bisons this year. His last start came on 7/12 in a doubleheader against the Pawtucket Red Sox where he allowed three runs off five hits in 5.2 IP. This will be Zeuch's third start at home for Buffalo, where he is 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA over 11.2 innings of work.

Socrates Brito

OF Socrates Brito hit a two RBI single in the sixth inning which gave Buffalo the lead. This now brings his team-leading RBI total to 45 in 2019, as well as continues his hitting streak to six games where he is batting 7-23 (.304).

Richard Ureña

2B Richard Ureña also contributed to the scoring in the sixth inning as he hit an RBI triple to drive in C Reese McGuire. Ureña now has four triples on the season which ties him for fourth in the International League and first for Buffalo.

Standings

With still 45 games left in the regular season, the Bisons currently sit in second place in the IL North, five games behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and four games back of Gwinnett for the lone Wild Card spot. Buffalo is looking up at both the Charlotte Knights and the Stripers, as the Bisons have important games at hand as well as visiting Charlotte next week for a three game series. The last time Buffalo made an appearance in the playoffs was back in 2005 when they won the IL North.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (36-60) took game two of their series against the Boston Red Sox, as the offense scored ten runs off their division rivals. Teoscar Hernandez hit his ninth home run of the year driving in three runs in the second inning. Toronto's bullpen shut down Boston's offense, allowing only three hits and no runs after RHP Jacob Waguespack went 4.2 IP. Game three of the series is set to start at 7:10 p.m. tonight in Boston.

International League Stories from July 17, 2019

