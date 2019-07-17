SWB Game Notes

COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (56-38) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (55-40)

RHP Michael Peoples (6-3, 4.22) vs. RHP Randall Delgado (2-4, 6.07)

| Game No. 96 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | July 17, 2019 | First Pitch 12:05 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders continued their home momentum, taking a second-straight game against the Columbus Clippers, 3-1, Tuesday night at PNC Field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher Daniel Camarena accomplished a season-high and Triple-A career-high of ten strikeouts over 6.2 innings. The ten strikeouts came over the first five innings when he needed just 66 pitches to shut down the Clippers, setting up the decisive three-run inning for Scranton/Wilkes Barre's offense.

The contest between the RailRiders and Clippers remained scoreless until the fifth inning when the RailRiders established a lead. Thairo Estrada nailed a two-run triple, plating Ryan Lavarnway and Billy Burns for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Keeping the momentum, Tyler Wade lofted a sacrifice fly to shallow center field, but Estrada forced an errant throw home and scored, putting the RailRiders in the lead 3-0.

Columbus scored their first run of the night in the top of the seventh inning from a two-out single by Ka'ai Tom, making it 3-1. It was the only time the Clippers put a tally on the board thanks to strong performances by Camarena, Domingo Acevedo and Stephen Tarpley. The RailRiders pitching staff has struck out 29 batters over 18.0 innings in the first two games of the series.

PERFECT MATCH: Entering Wednesday's contest, the RailRiders have the International League's second-best ERA, at 4.54. A year ago, a 4.54 ERA would have ranked last in the league. The strength of the pitching staff has in large part to do with the ability for the RailRiders to strikeout their opponents, second in the league with 10.0 K/9 (886 K in 795.1 IP). Meanwhile, the Columbus Clippers- who led the IL in strikeouts as an offense last year- lead the IL in strikeouts by their batters this year with 10.2 K/9. This has led to the RailRiders pitching staff striking out 29 batters over 18.0 IP to begin the series.

NOT-SO-SWEET 16: The RailRiders have taken the first two games of the four-game series from the Columbus Clippers. With a win Wednesday afternoon, the RailRiders would lock down the series victory before going for a sweep Wednesday night. A win would also put the RailRiders at a season-best 16 games above .500 after reaching that high-water mark for the fourth time this season Tuesday night. They first got to 15 games above .500 June 23 with a win over the Durham Bulls that made them 44-29, but have gone just 11-11 in the 22 games since.

A QUICK PROJECTION: Tuesday evening featured a second consecutive win by the RailRiders (55-40, .574) and a win by the team closest to them in the IL North standings, the Buffalo Bisons (50-45, .521). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 45 games to go in the regular season and holds a 5.0-game lead on the Bisons for first place after hitting the All-Star break with a 5.5-game lead. That means if the RailRiders were to go 23-22 (.511) the rest of the way, the Bisons would need to go 28-17 (.622) to catch them in the division.

LAST TIME: The last time that the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Columbus Clippers went head-to-head at PNC Field before Monday night was April 25 last season, with the RailRiders taking the series with an 8-5 win. That day, a familiar face to Yankee fans was in the lineup going against the RailRiders in INF Giovanny Urshela. He was on rehab from the Cleveland Indians and went 2-for-4 that day, part of a 3-for-8, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI performance in 2G that series. He played 11G for Columbus last season, as well as 24G with the Buffalo Bisons (in which he didn't face SWB) before finishing the final 27G of the regular season and the playoffs with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

RECORD WATCH: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have already well eclipsed their season home run total from a year ago with 144 HR in 95G (1.52 HR/G), which far exceeds the rate for the 132 HR they hit all of last season (0.96 HR/G). The franchise record of the 164 HR (1.15 HR/G) was set by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons in 1998 over a 142-game season. With the new baseball in Triple-A, a number of records will be under assault as the calendar turns to August, including Slugging Percentage which is at .489 entering Wednesday, well ahead of the .449 mark put up in 1998.

