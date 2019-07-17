Lopez Drives in Four to Lead Gwinnett over Lehigh Valley

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Jack Lopez went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (55-41) to a 6-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (47-47) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.

Scoring Recap: Lehigh Valley took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Austin Listi and a sacrifice fly by Jan Hernandez. In the top of the third, Hernandez hit an RBI single to make it 3-0 IronPigs. Gwinnett cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Lopez and RBI single by Adam Duvall. The Stripers tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth on a two-out RBI single by Rafael Ortega. In the sixth, Lopez's two-out bloop single to right scored three runs and gave the Stripers a 6-3 lead.

Stripers Stats: In addition to Lopez's offensive effort, Ortega went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and rehabbing Atlanta Braves' outfielder Ender Inciarte went 1-for-2 with three runs. Jeremy Walker (W, 1-0) pitched 3.0 scoreless innings in relief and struck out three. Thomas Burrows (S, 5) tossed 2.0 scoreless frames with one strikeout.

IronPigs Stats: Kyle Dohy (L, 5-5) surrendered three runs on three hits in 1.0 inning of relief. Listi went 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI, and Hernandez went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Quote: "It was a cool play," Lopez said of his three-run single. "Once the ball got in the air I saw (Lehigh Valley first baseman) Logan Morrison's feet on fire and then I knew it had a chance to be a big play."

Postgame Notes: Lopez has tallied six RBIs in his last two games and has hits in 21 of 30 games since June 12. In addition to earning his first Triple-A win of the season, Walker recorded the first hit of his professional career, a sixth-inning infield single. Duvall notched his International League-leading 77th RBI of the year.

Next Game (Thursday, July 18): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 12:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Mike Foltynewicz (3-1, 5.09 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Tyler Viza (1-7, 6.72 ERA) for the IronPigs. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

