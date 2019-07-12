Tides to Play as Norfolk Coffee on July 20th

The Norfolk Tides today announced that they will transform their identity into the Norfolk Coffee for their game on Saturday, July 20th at Harbor Park. The Tides will wear special jerseys and hats that night to help celebrate the region's emerging status as the East Coast Capital of Coffee. That night will also feature postgame fireworks after the 7:05 game vs. Lehigh Valley, presented by Chock full o'Nuts.

"We're really excited to introduce this unique team identity at Harbor Park" said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. "For our region, coffee is what's on our ships, in our warehouses and in our cups. In more ways than one, coffee is what gets us up in the morning."

The Hampton Roads region is home to many coffee roasters and prominent coffee brands like Chock full o'Nuts, Hills Bros. and Kauai. The region's warehouses hold over 50 million pounds of coffee - enough to brew 2 billion cups of coffee. Hampton Roads also has the third-highest concentration of people employed in coffee and tea processing in the entire country.

Two specialty hats have been created for that night - hot coffee and iced coffee. Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite hat on the Tides Facebook page, as Tides players will wear the hat that receives the most votes on field during the July 20th contest. There will also be coffee-themed food and beverages served that night.

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off online, with proceeds benefitting the Tides Youth Baseball Fund - a program established to give back to youth baseball and softball teams in the Hampton Roads community. The Tides Youth Baseball Funds assists local youth organization with a multitude of efforts, including yearly field renovation projects.

A limited-edition custom merchandise package is also available, featuring a 59fifty New Era cap, a Norfolk Coffee sleeve, Chock full o'Nuts coffee and a commemorative Norfolk Coffee burlap sack. Specialty packages and both styles of hats are currently available at Tides.milbstore.com and will be available for purchase during Saturday's Fan Fest at Harbor Park.

Single-game tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or in person at the Harbor Park box office. For more information, call 757-622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.

