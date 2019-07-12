Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Pawtucket, DH (4:35 p.m.)

July 12, 2019 | 4:35 p.m. ET | McCoy Stadium | Pawtucket, RI | Games # 90/91| Road Games # 45/46

BUFFALO BISONS (47-42, 2nd, -4.5 North) at PAWTUCKET RED SOX (35-53, 6th, -16.0 North)

Gm 1: RHP T.J. Zeuch (1-1, 3.86) vs. RHP Erasmo Ramirez (2-5, 4.88)

Gm 2: RHP Conor Fisk (2-4, 5.30) vs. TBA

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons play a doubleheader as games two and three of a five-game, four-day series at Pawtucket after a comeback victory in game one. After a trip to New England, the Herd will return home for a seven-day homestand against the Charlotte Knights and Columbus Clippers.

Last Game: BUF 5, PAW 4

After trailing the Red Sox heading into the eighth inning by three runs, a four-run eighth propelled the Bisons to the win. Patrick Kivlehan's three-run home run, which tied him for the team lead, led the Bisons offense in their comeback. Rusney Castillo and Sam Travis each had homers for Pawtucket but it wasn't enough to overcome four shutout innings by Buffalo's bullpen.

Pawtucket Red Sox (8-4)

Buffalo and Pawtucket are meeting for the fifth time in 2019. This is the last trip to Rhode Island for the Herd this season. The two teams will play one more three-game series in Buffalo at the end

of August.

Today's Gm1 Starter

RHP T.J. Zeuch will take the mound for his fourth start on the year with the Bisons. He comes into this game carrying a 1-1 record with a 3.86 ERA over 16.1 innings of work. In his last outing, Zeuch picked up a quality start as he tossed 6.0 IP, allowing two runs off of six hits, and striking out two batters to just two walks.

Today's Gm2 Starter

RHP Conor Fisk will appear in his 23rd game and ninth start for the Bisons in 2019. As a starter, he has a 1-3 record with a 5.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 29.0 IP. In Fisk's last appearance, he allowed just two runs and five hits while striking out six batters over five innings.

IL Standings

Buffalo sits just 4.5 games behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the IL North and are 3.5 back in the Wild Card race after winning three in a row going into the All-Star Break and picking up a game one win at Pawtucket. The Gwinnett Stripers currently lead the Wild Card, with Charlotte one game back, while Buffalo is 2.5 games behind the Knights in third.

Patrick Kivlehan

Patrick Kivlehan, once again, led the way for the Bisons offense in their come from behind victory using his power at the plate. He hit his 12th home run with the Herd, which is also his 16th overall in Triple-A in 2019. His batting average with Buffalo nows sits at .312 with 33 RBI's and 19 XBH in just 40 games.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (34-57) comes out of the All-Star break tonight to take on New York, beginning the second half of their season. The Blue Jays are scheduled to send RHP Aaron Sanchez to the hill against the Yankees in the first game of a three-game series in the Bronx this evening with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

