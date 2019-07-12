SWB Game Notes

July 12, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (52-38) @ SYRACUSE METS (43-47)

RHP Randall Delgado (1-4, 6.53) vs. LHP Anthony Kay (0-3, 9.64)

| Game No. 91 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | July 12, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

SYRACUSE, NY (July 11, 2019) --The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 4-2 tally at NBT Bank Stadium against the Syracuse Mets on Thursday evening. Ryan Lavarnway and Tyler Wade hit solo home runs, but the RailRiders fell in their first game of the second half.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was forced to play with a makeshift lineup, placing pitcher Daniel Camarena in the ninth spot of the batting order. The RailRiders three All-Star position players had their flight from El Paso delayed, forcing manager Jay Bell to insert his pitcher in the lineup and lose his designated hitter. With two down in the top of the second, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 edge on Lavarnway's opposite-field shot to right; his third of the season and first since May 23 due to a nearly month-long stint on the injured list.

In the bottom of the inning, the Mets took the lead. Travis Taijeron hit a 3-2 offering from Camarena over the left-center wall for a 2-1 lead. Syracuse added a run on an RBI single by Gregor Blanco in the third to add to their advantage.

Mets starter Drew Gagnon made that lead stick, retiring ten straight between the third and fifth innings. Wade hit Gagnon's first pitch of the sixth inning out of the park to right to cut the deficit to one, as the last damage of the night for SWB.

HEY NOW...: Four players for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders received "you're an All-Star" notices from the league a few weeks ago and got to participate in the Triple-A All-Star Game Wednesday night. C Kyle Higashioka (0-for-1, BB) INF Mike Ford (0-for-2) and DH Ryan McBroom (0-for-2, K) all started the game for the International League in their 9-3 loss to the Pacific Coast League. In the bottom of the 8th inning, J.P. Feyereisen appeared out of the bullpen and tossed a scoreless 1-2-3 inning while striking out Isan Diaz (INF, New Orleans Baby Cakes | Florida Marlins). The quartet had travel snafus on the way back from El Paso and as a result, LHP Daniel Camarena had to pitch and hit for the RailRiders. It was the first time since 7/28/2006 when Brian Mazone went 1-for-2, 2B against the Richmond Braves that a pitcher logged multiple at-bats in a game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Last season with the Sacramento RiverCats Camarena was 3-for-20 (.150 AVG), for a guy who had been an Under Armour All-American in high school as a position player.

REGROUPED: Play for the entire International League ramps back up Thursday night, with the RailRiders sitting with a 52-37 (.584) record as the third best record in the league behind Columbus (55-33, .625) and Durham (53-37, .589). Last season, when the RailRiders made it to Game 5 of the Governor's Cup before losing to Durham, they had a record of 46-41 (.529) at the All-Star Break. The year prior the RailRiders had a 55-34 record (.618) as they went on to win the IL North by 6.5 games over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Rochester Red Wings.

EXTRAS-EXTRAS, READ ALL ABOUT IT: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won a thrilling 8-inning affair in game two of Friday's doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings in the leadup to the All-Star Break. With the win, SWB is now 8-1 in extra-innings games this season, one year after going 5-7 (.417) in such games last year. The Columbus Clippers are 8-0 in extra-inning games this season, with the Round Rock Express (9-3) the only team in Triple-A with more wins. In their 9G of extra-inning baseball, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is batting 13-for-24 (.542 AVG), with 3 2B, 3 HR (.917 SLG), 16 RBI and 6 BB (.613 OBP) for a 1.530 OPS.

RECORD WATCH: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders did not hit a home run Friday night and had homered in just one of their last five games before homering four times in Sunday's doubleheader. With two more homers Thursday night, the RailRiders have already well eclipsed their season total from a year ago with 141 HR in 90G (1.57 HR/G), which far exceeds the rate for the 132 HR they hit all of last season (0.96 HR/G). The franchise record of the 164 HR (1.15 HR/G) was set by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons in 1998 over a 142-game season. With the new baseball in Triple-A, a number of records will be under assault as the calendar turns to August, including Slugging Percentage which is at .492 entering Friday, well ahead of the .449 mark put up in 1998.

MAKING MOVES: With 50 games remaining in the regular season, the five teams looking up at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are looking to make moves in the standings. The RailRiders simply keep looking to make (roster) moves. As the calendar turned to July, SWB had made 167 total moves (April, 44 | May, 64 | June, 59) which is far ahead of last season's pace in which the RailRiders had made 131 total moves through June (April, 36 | May, 53 | June, 43) in a year in which they made 275 roster moves during the regular season. With 28 more moves over the first two weeks of July to bring the total to 195, SWB is averaging 2.17 moves/game this season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.