Thursday Night's Game Postponed; Doubleheader on Saturday

Brooklyn, NY -- After consulting with both teams, this evening's game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Greenville Drive has been postponed. The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, June 10th starting at 4:00 PM. Those with tickets for Saturday's game can attend both contests.

Those with tickets for Thursday's game can exchange them for another Cyclones game for up to one calendar year. The exchange must be done in person at the Maimonides Park Box Office and can be done anytime from tomorrow morning through the date of their new game.

Pride Night, which was scheduled for Thursday, June 8th, will be rescheduled for Friday, June 30th when the Cyclones take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws with post-game fireworks. In addition, the first 1,500 fans in attendance on Friday, June 30th will receive the Cyclones Pride Jersey originally scheduled to be distributed this evening.

Those with BasebALL You Can Drink Tickets for Saturday, June 10th will be able to attend both games of the doubleheader but service will start at 5:15 PM and run until 7:15 PM.

The Cyclones and Drive are expected to resume their series on Friday evening at 7:00 PM.

