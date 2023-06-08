Celebrate Father's Day at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium with $40 BBQ Feast
June 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release
Treat that special man in your life to our Father's Day All-You-Can-Eat BBQ on Sunday, June 18. The feast begins 1:30pm.
These AYCE tickets include:
Smoked Brisket
Pulled Pork
Baked Beans
Mac & Cheese
Coleslaw
Garden salad
Hot Dog Bar for the kiddies
Assorted Treats
Just $40 per person. All tickets include 2023 IronBirds group cap. BONUS - $8 Whiskey Lemonade sold on-site! Child ticket includes Kid's Zone wristband!
