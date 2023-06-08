Celebrate Father's Day at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium with $40 BBQ Feast

June 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







Treat that special man in your life to our Father's Day All-You-Can-Eat BBQ on Sunday, June 18. The feast begins 1:30pm.

These AYCE tickets include:

Smoked Brisket

Pulled Pork

Baked Beans

Mac & Cheese

Coleslaw

Garden salad

Hot Dog Bar for the kiddies

Assorted Treats

Just $40 per person. All tickets include 2023 IronBirds group cap. BONUS - $8 Whiskey Lemonade sold on-site! Child ticket includes Kid's Zone wristband!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.