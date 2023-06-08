Game Status for Thursday, June 8th

June 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







As of 11:45 AM -- No decision on the status of Thursday's game has been made at this time. In the event that the game is played, but you do not feel comfortable attending, you will be able to exchange your ticket for another game for the remainder of the 2023 season.

