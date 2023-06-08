Cannon Dazzles, Weaver Launches Grand Slam in 4-0 Win Over Hot Rods

BOWLING GREEN, KY - Propelled by a second-inning grand slam from Caberea Weaver, the Winston-Salem Dash topped the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-0 Thursday night in game three of a six-game road series.

Jonathan Cannon took the mound for the Dash and added another stellar outing to his rookie campaign in High-A. After issuing a pair of walks in the bottom of the first, the 22-year-old settled down and retired the next eight batters.

Winston-Salem bounced back from Wednesday afternoon's offensive struggles with an improved performance Thursday night. In the top of the second, singles from Wilfred Veras and Wes Kath and a Jason Matthews walk loaded the bases with two outs.

Cabrera Weaver capitalized and clubbed a grand slam to right center field to give the Dash an early 4-0 lead. Cannon continued to deal and tossed five innings, surrendering just two hits, walking two and striking out four.

He threw 73 pitches on the night and dropped his season ERA down to 2.59. Winston-Salem couldn't manage much offense after the second-inning explosion, tallying just four hits in the ensuing seven frames.

Chase Plymell entered in relief for the Dash in the bottom of the sixth and put together an impressive outing of his own. He went seven up seven down, including striking out the side in the seventh, before giving up his first hit in the eighth.

Plymell retired the next two batters to get out of the inning and conclude his night after three innings. His final line included one hit, no walks and five strikeouts. With the trio of shutout innings, he decreased his ERA to 2.59, matching Cannon.

Adisyn Coffey came on for the Dash in the bottom of the ninth to close out the 4-0 victory. Cannon picked up the win, moving his record to 5-1 on the season. Ben Peoples was charged with the loss for Bowling Green after tossing four innings and giving up six hits, including Weaver's grand slam.

Goosenberg and Kath notched multi-hit nights for Winston-Salem, and Michael Turner, Veras, Ivan Gonzalez and Weaver added four knocks. Weaver's grand slam marked his first RBI in High-A since being called up on May 24.

The Dash look to tie the series in Friday night's contest against the Hot Rods. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. from Bowling Green Ballpark.

