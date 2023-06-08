Casey Martin Shines as Claws Sweep Pair; Jersey Shore Moves with a Half-Game of First Place

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws swept a double-header from Hudson Valley on Wednesday, winning 1-0 and 2-1 to pull within a half-game of first place with 12 games left in the first half.

Game One

Matt Osterberg threw six scoreless innings and Tommy McCollum got a game-ending double-play on his 24th birthday as the BlueClaws took game one 1-0.

Casey Martin accounted for the game's only run in the fourth with a solo home run to left field. It was his sixth home run of the season, one more than he hit with the BlueClaws in 2022.

Osterberg came out after six, having allowed two hits while striking out four. He did not walk a batter.

Marcus Lee Sang and Freylin Minyety also had hits in the win for Jersey Shore.

Game Two

The BlueClaws won game two 2-1 to finish the sweep. Jared Carr tied the game with an RBI double to left-center in the bottom of the fourth inning and Casey Martin broke the 1-1 tie with an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Mitch Neunborn (1-0) earned the win with a 1-2-3 inning in his BlueClaws and affiliated baseball debut. Carlos Francisco came on in the seventh and threw a 1-2-3 inning to earn his second save.

Starter Rodolfo Sanchez threw two scoreless innings and has not allowed an earned run in his last 21.2 innings pitched. Carlos Betancourt threw three innings in relief and gave up one unearned run.

The BlueClaws are now back to five games over .500 at 29-24, a half-game behind Hudson Valley (30-24) and Greensboro who are tied for first place.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm at ShoreTown Ballpark.

