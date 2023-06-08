Knorr Strikes Out Ten; Tourists Fall 3-1

ABERDEEN- The Asheville Tourists fell to the Aberdeen IronBirds 3-1 on Thursday night in a pitcher's duel from start to finish. Asheville was held to only four hits in the game despite making solid contact offensively, especially through the first five innings.

Michael Knorr stole the show early. The Tourists right-handed pitcher struck out six IronBirds batters through the first two innings. Aberdeen did score an unearned run off Knorr in the second to take a 1-0 lead. Knorr continued to fire strikes and finished his day with a career-high ten strikeouts. The ten punchouts is tied for the most by an Asheville pitcher this season.

Aberdeen used a solo Home Run in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead. Ryan Clifford connected with a leadoff Home Run in the seventh to bring Asheville within one at 2-1. The IronBirds then scored another unearned run in the bottom of the seventh to push their lead back out to two.

Franny Cobos pitched the final three innings for Asheville and limited Aberdeen to only one hit. Ryan Wrobleski singled in the ninth to extend his hitting streak to nine games; however, the Tourists were unable to rally late.

