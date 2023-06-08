HVR Game Notes - June 8, 2023

June 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (30-22) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (27-24)

G1: RHP Zach Messinger (0-3, 2.78 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Osterberg (1-3, 4.62 ERA)

G2: RHP Tyrone Yulie (1-3, 5.30 ERA) vs. RHP Rodolfo Sanchez (1-0, 1.64 ERA)

| Games 53 & 54 | Road Games 26 & 27 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | June 8, 2023 | First Pitch 5:35 p.m. |

GREETINGS...FROM LAKEWOOD, NJ: The Hudson Valley Renegades pay their first visit to the Garden State this season to take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Last season, the Renegades made three trips to ShoreTown Ballpark, winning two out of the three including a six-game sweep in July. One of the wins in that series including a team record 11 stolen bases on July 6th.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades tallied 16 hits in a 13-1 victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday night. Grant Richardson led the offense with four hits while Ben Cowles, Marcos Cabrera, Rafael Flores, and Anthony Garcia recorded multi-hit games. The 'Gades bullpen tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in the win.

ACCOLADES FOR DREW: On Tuesday, RHP Drew Thorpe was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for May 29 - June 4. In his lone start on Sunday, the New York Yankees' No. 6 prospect tossed a career-high 8.0 shutout frames while walking just two and allowing one hit. He became just the first Renegades pitcher to throw 8.0 shutout innings in a game since 2008. Thorpe also becomes the third Renegade to win a weekly award this season, joining RHP Juan Carela and OF Aaron Palensky.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last seven games. Renegades relievers combined for a 0.68 ERA (26.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R/2 ER, 10 BB, 32 K). Between Wednesday and Friday night's games, the bullpen retired 20 consecutive batters at one point. Over the last 18.2 innings, the bullpen has allowed just five walks and two hits. The five hits allowed during this span are the fewest in all of MiLB with the Inland Empire 66ers (LAA, A) in second with nine.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER: The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since last Wednesday against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.00 ERA (36.0 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 19 BB, 43 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. Only the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (MIA, AAA) have gotten more innings from their starters since last Wednesday (36.1). The Indianapolis Indians (PIT, AAA) have the second-best starters ERA in that span at 1.20.

THE ANTHONY GARCIA EFFECT: Since his return to the lineup on Saturday, the Renegades are 3-0 with Anthony Garcia in the starting nine. In his first two games back, Garcia is 5-for-11 with a HR, 3 RBIs, three walks and five runs.

REHAB-PALOOZA: Last Tuesday, LHP Josh Maciejewski commenced a Minor League rehab assignment with the Renegades, becoming the second Minor League rehabber on the team, joining C Josh Breaux, who began his rehab on Saturday, May 27. This is the first time in the Yankees Era (2021-Present) that the Renegades have had two rehabbers on the team at the same time.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES: The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 23 of the team's 52 games (44.2%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 13-10 (.565) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played seven games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 4-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played 12 one-run games, and are 4-8 (.333).

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: Spencer Jones collected his 16th double of the season on Thursday versus Aberdeen. Jones is 2nd in the South Atlantic League only trailing Wilfred Veras (WS) who has amounted 21 total. The 16 doubles are good for third in High-A and are the most among all NYY Minor Leaguers.

DON'T RUN ON ME: Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez caught Jackson Holliday stealing last Tuesday to bring his total runners thrown out to 18 in 29 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-5th in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 27.7% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is around 21%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG -- A, ATL) leads MiLB with 25 CS while Gómez is t-5th.

- In the month of May, Gómez caught 34.1% of attempted runners (14-for-41).

- After catching just four opponents in April, the 'Gades backstop has improved his CS% by nearly 18% month over month.

CLIMBING THE LADDER: With a hit on Sunday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 114 career hits with the Renegades, good for fifth all-time. He's just one hit away from tying Jacson McGowan and Luis Mateo for third place all-time. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

PUTTING THEM ON THE HARD WAY: After hitting five batters in Tuesday's series opener with Jersey Shore, the renegades have hit 45 batters with pitches this season, the most of any team in the South Atlantic League and 11th-most in MiLB. Incredibly the Modesto Nuts (SEA, A) have hit 65 batters this season in 52 games.

RIBEYES GALORE: In addition to setting a new career-high with 5 RBIs on Tuesday at Jersey Shore, Marcos Cabrera also picked up the fourth game by a Renegades batter this season with 5+ RBIs. Joining him were Spencer Jones and Spencer Henson, who both had 5 RBIs on April 11 vs Aberdeen, and Aaron Palensky, who collected 7 RBIs on April 26 at Greenville.

UP IN SMOKE: Wednesday's game between Hudson Valley and Jersey Shore was one of five postponed or canceled across Minor League Baseball owing to poor air quality stemming from smoke from Canadian wildfires. New Hampshire at Harrisburg, Norfolk at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Binghamton at Reading and Lehigh Valley at Syracuse all saw their games not played.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.