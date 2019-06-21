Thursday Night Rain Out

June 21, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





Thursday Night's game between the Spinners and Cyclones in Lowell, MA has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up IN BROOKLYN as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 29th starting at 5 PM. Gates will open at 4 PM and the doubleheader will consist of two, seven inning games.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.