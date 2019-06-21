Thursday Night Rain Out
June 21, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
Thursday Night's game between the Spinners and Cyclones in Lowell, MA has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up IN BROOKLYN as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 29th starting at 5 PM. Gates will open at 4 PM and the doubleheader will consist of two, seven inning games.
Check out the Brooklyn Cyclones Statistics
• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...
New York-Penn League Stories from June 21, 2019
- Spinners Prepared for Rematch with Tigers Friday Night - Lowell Spinners
- Thursday Night Rain Out - Brooklyn Cyclones
- ValleyCats Hang on to Squash Sweep Dreams - Aberdeen IronBirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn Cyclones Stories
- Thursday Night Rain Out
- Cyclones Twisted by Spinners 4-2
- Adon, Mena Send BKLYN to 2-1 Win
- Arms Dazzle, Ritter Homers in 4-1 Win
- Cyclones Lose a "Ruff" One on Paw Patrol Day