Spinners Prepared for Rematch with Tigers Friday Night

June 21, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Lowell Spinners News Release





NORWICH, CT - After splitting a short two-game set to begin the season at LeLacheur Park, the first place Lowell Spinners (4-2), proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, are poised for a rematch with the third place Connecticut Tigers (3-4), affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

RHP Yasel Santana will be on the mound for the Spinners in the first of three against the Tigers. Santana will be making just his second start in Lowell this season, and fifth overall. In his first start (also vs. the Tigers) he picked up the loss going four innings allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits. He also struck out four, while walking just one.

The stats really don't show how strong Santana's start was, as he left with the game tied at three runs apiece. Santana, however, left the game with the bases loaded and was followed by Hildemaro Requena. Alexis Garcia, the first batter Requena faced, launched the first pitch he saw over the right-center field fence for a grand slam, giving Santana the loss and adding three runs (two earned) to his line for the night.

In game two of the three game set, Lowell will have another right-hander in Aldo Ramirez on the hill. Ramirez will be making his second start of the season. In his first start, the Mexico-native received a no-decision after going five innings allowing two runs (both earned) on four hits. He also struck out three and walked one.

In the final game in Connecticut, the Spinners will mix it up and have southpaw Kelvin Sanchez on the bump. The last time Sanchez pitched was also on the road, this time it was vs. Hudson Valley. In his matchup with the Renegades, he also received a no-decision going 3.2 innings, allowing one run (unearned) on two hits. He also walked three and struck out two.

Debuts

-INF Alex Erro made his professional debut on Tuesday night vs. Brooklyn

Stats Thus Far: 1-for-3, RBI single

-OF Luke Bandy made his professional debut on Tuesday night vs. Brooklyn

Stats Thus Far: 3-for-6, 2B, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

-OF Wil Dalton made his professional debut on Wednesday night vs. Brooklyn

Stats Thus Far: 1-for-4, RBI infield single

The Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, offer Season Ticket Packages, Mini-Plans, Group Sales, and Single Game Tickets.

For more information, please visit: http://www.milb.com/lowell or call (978) 805-5124 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.