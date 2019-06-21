Staten Island Falls in Final Game of Series with Connecticut

New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Staten Island Yankees News Release





STATEN ISLAND - The Yankees fell in game three of the series with Connecticut 5-2 on Thursday night at Richmond County Bank Ballpark.

After a solid start from MiLB rehabber Nick Green, the Tigers took the lead in the top of the fifth through an RBI groundout by Julio Martinez.

The Tigers (3-4) would then go on to have a big inning in the sixth where Eliezer Alfonso drove in two with a double, Kingston Liniak drove in a run with a single and Jordan Verdon added an RBI single of his own to make it 5-0.

Staten Island (2-4) would rally in the sixth with a two-run home run from Ezequiel Duran to cut the deficit to three. It was Duran's first home run and RBIs of the season, but the Yankees wouldn't score again despite a rally in the bottom of the ninth.

However, the Yankees will take a series win and head to Brooklyn to begin a three-game set with the Cyclones on Friday at MCU Park before returning to play the same Cyclones at home on Saturday. First pitch on Staten Island for Saturday is set for 7p.m.

