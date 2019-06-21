Friday's Game Postponed Due to Field Conditions

June 21, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Lowell Spinners News Release





NORWICH, CT - The Spinners game against the Connecticut Tigers at Dodd Stadium on Friday night has been cancelled due to rain that led to poor field conditions.

The game will be made up on Saturday night as a part of a doubleheader, with first pitch in game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. with the second game starting as soon as the first one is completed.

