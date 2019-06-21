Tonight's Game Against Lowell Has Been Postponed

Norwich, CT - Due to wet field conditions, the game between the Connecticut Tigers and Lowell Spinners has been postponed. The two teams will play tomorrow night in a doubleheader that begins at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Both games are scheduled to be seven inning contests at Dodd Stadium.

The firework show presented by Liberty Bank has also been postponed and will take place tomorrow night on Saturday, June 22 following the conclusion of the second game. The Tigers will also host Bark in the Park tomorrow night. The first 700 fans in attendance will receive a free Connecticut Tigers Frisbee.

You can catch at the action of tomorrow's games on 1310 WICH or online at cttigers.com on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call of all the action for tomorrow night's doubleheader. The pregame show starts at 4:55 p.m.

The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. 2019 individual game tickets, season memberships for "The Club", mini plans, and team merchandise are on sale now! The front office and box office are open daily from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be accessed in person, online at www.cttigers.com, or by calling (860) 887-7962.

