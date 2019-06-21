Black Bears Claw Back to Stomp Spikes

GRANVILLE, W. Va. - Heading into the back half of a six-game homestand, the West Virginia Black Bears stormed back from a four-run deficit to defeat the State College Spikes 6-5.

The loss snapped State College's five-game win streak, bringing West Virginia back to an even 4-4 record to begin the season. Acting Manager and Hitting Coach Jonny Tucker said despite trailing early, the coaching staff's positive approach kept the team focused down the stretch.

"We knew that even though they got out to an early lead, if we just continued to pick away at the lead, we would have a chance at the end," said Tucker. "That's exactly what happened."

Things got off to a rocky start in the top of the first thanks to a solo home run from the Spikes leadoff man, Carlos Soto, to put the Black Bears in an early hole. State College also went on to score runs in the third and fourth innings to run up the score 3-0.

After State College tacked another run on the board in the top of the sixth, West Virginia responded in the bottom of the inning with a pair of timely runs. LF Brett Kinneman walked a run home with the bases loaded, and newly acquired CF Matt Gorski hit a grounder to drive in another to put the score at 4-2 with three innings left to play.

That's when P Brandon Maurer entered the game for the Black Bears. The righty on a rehab stint from the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians dominated on the hill for two innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced without surrendering a baserunner.

Tucker said having a presence like Maurer on the mound gave the team confidence heading into the late innings.

"It's good for the younger guys to see how he goes about his business and how he executes his game plan," said Tucker. "He's just a professional- that's all there is to it."

While Mauer was mowing down the Spikes on the rubber, the West Virginia offense continued to claw back into the contest. With a runner on third base in the seventh inning, SS Victor Ngoepe cranked an opposite field double into the right field corner to make it a one-run game.

2B Cory Wood drove Ngoepe home on a line-drive single to right field, tying things up at 4-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Black Bears took the lead. After loading the bases on a trio of walks, DH Luke Mangieri slapped a two-out double into the gap to bring two baserunners home, giving West Virginia a 6-4 lead going into the final frame.

After falling behind in the count on a fastball, Mangieri said that an at-bat earlier in the game against the same pitcher gave him the intel he needed to drive in the game winning runs for his team.

"I was looking for a slider the rest of the at-bat, and I was seeing it pretty well. Luckily, he just left one over the plate, and you saw what happened."

State College attempted a comeback in the top of the ninth, as they cut the lead to one run on an RBI single. Fortunately, P Cameron Junker put together the final three outs to complete the save and give the Black Bears the first win of the series.

Both teams will be back in action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark, as West Virginia will celebrate its first ever "Wizard Night." The team will wear alternate jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the American Heart Association.

