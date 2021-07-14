ThunderBolts Roll to Victory over Southern Illinois

July 14, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts jumped out to a first-inning lead and never looked back as they took down the Southern Illinois Miners 9-2 in the middle game of a three-game series at Ozinga Field Wednesday night.

Zach Racusin and Dan Robinson drew back-to-back walks to open the bottom of the first inning and the ThunderBolts (16-26) got on the board when Rob Calabrese hit an RBI groundout. An error following Jairus Richards's double brought home a second run.

The Bolts doubled the lead in the third. After Robinson doubled, Rob Weissheier singled him home. Weissheier finished the game with three hits and two RBIs and now has six hits in the series. Jack Strunc's sacrifice fly made it 4-0.

Kenny Mathews faced only one batter over the minimum through the first six innings before Southern Illinois (24-20) got on the board in the seventh. RBIs for Ian Walters and Gianfranco Wawoe made it a 4-2 game.

The ThunderBolts immediately put the game away with five runs over the next two offensive innings. Jairus Richards hit a two-run triple in the seventh and Racusin and Robinson each picked up RBI hits in the eighth.

Stetson Woods and Danny Zardon each threw scoreless innings out of the bullpen to seal the 9-2 win.

Mathews (3-5) went at least seven innings for the third consecutive start and earned his second straight win with seven frames of two-run ball. Kaleb Schmidt (4-1) lasted only two innings, allowing four runs and took his first professional loss.

The rubber match is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:05 from Ozinga Field. The game will be followed by a Zelo Pro Wrestling Show on White Castle Wrestling Night. Logan Wiley (0-1, 2.49) will make the start on the mound for the ThunderBolts against Southern Illinois's Gunnar Kines (1-2, 4.21). Links to the audio and video broadcasts can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.