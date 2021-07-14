Boulders Lose a Tight One to Quebec

David Glaude slapped the go-ahead single down the third base line in the top of the ninth inning into right field to give Equipe Quebec the lead for good in their 10-6 win over the New York Boulders on Wednesday afternoon at Palisades Credit Union Park.

Nate Roe received the start for the Boulders, his first appearance for the franchise since 2015. He was greeted rudely in his return as L.P. Pelletier led off the game with his third triple of the season and came around to score on Ruben Castro's sacrifice fly.

Quebec extended their lead in the top of the second inning thanks to a two-out rally after the first two batters failed to reach base. Three doubles by Nathan Etheridge, Riley Pittman and Pelletier drove in two runs to give Quebec a 3-0 advantage.

The Boulders showed some fight as they got on the board in their half of the second as Ray Hernandez blasted an opposite field solo homer to right. In the third, they played small ball as singles by Milton Smith Jr., Kevonte Mitchell and Ryan Ramiz knocked in two more to even up the score at three.

Both teams settled into a groove for the next few innings until Conor Panas launched a solo shot over the short porch in right field, breaking the deadlock in the top of the sixth. Quebec added some insurance in the top of the seventh on a single by Castro and a sacrifice fly by Panas.

Once again, the Boulders battled back. Phil Caulfield kicked off the bottom of the eighth with a triple, his first hit as a Boulder. Phil Capra followed that up with an extra-base hit of his own, a double to left that cut the deficit to two. A Jack Sundberg walk and a Smith Jr. sacrifice bunt put the tying runs in scoring position with two outs for Tucker Nathans. Always cool in the clutch, Nathans came through once again as he laced a two-run single into right, knotting the game up at six.

Tanner Kiest came on in relief for the ninth and struggled mightily with his control. He walked two, gave up two hits, and had a runner score from third on a wild pitch. In the end, he allowed four earned runs and was stuck with the loss.

John Witkowski toed the rubber for Quebec, going four innings and giving up three runs on five hits while walking two and striking out five. Stephen Knapp picked up the win as he escaped further damage in the eighth and Marshall Shill locked down the save ninth.

Roe had a respectable outing for the Boulders, giving them length as he lasted 5.1 innings. However, he was touched up for four runs on seven hits and a walk.

The victory pulled Quebec even with the Boulders, and the two teams will meet again tomorrow in the rubber game at PCU Park to conclude the series.

