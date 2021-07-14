Florence Falls to Evansville in Home Run Derby for Second Time in 2021

FLORENCE, KY - For the second time this season, the Evansville Otters defeated the Florence Y'alls in a home run derby, this time in a series that would give the winner first place in the west division on Wednesday night in Florence.

A scoreless affair through seven innings, Jared Cheek took the hill in relief of Florence starter Jonaiker Villalobos looking for his sixth win of the season.

Cheek struck out the first batter he saw, then gave up back-to-back singles to the top of the Evansville order. After yet another strikeout for out number two, Cheek allowed a tapper to the right side of the infield. With the shift on and the ball hit so softly, Riley Krane reached safely with an infield RBI-single. The trail runner Andy DeJesus attempted to score and was thrown out to end the threat in the eight.

Florence threatened in the bottom of the eighth with a pair of two-out baserunners. RBI leader and designated hitter Trevor Craport hit a double down the left field line to score Pintor to tie the ball game. Just like in the top of the inning, trail runner Chad Sedio was waived home but nailed at the plate to end the inning.

After each team went scoreless in the ninth, each team started the tenth with a runner on second base. With neither team able to score, the game went to a home run derby to decide a winner for the second time between the two teams this season.

Much like the first home run derby, Evansville took the derby. Florence was only able to muster one home run. Evansville struck with six.

Villalobos threw 7.0 innings, struck out five batters and walked one while allowing four hits to earn a no decision. Evansville starter Ryan O'Reilly matched Villalobos pitch-for-pitch. The righty tossed 7.2 innings of one-run baseball, striking out seven, walking three and allowing four hits to also earn a no decision.

With the win Evansville, improves to 27-16 and brings them to a tie for first in the Frontier League West Division. Florence falls to 27-16 on the season and into a tie for first in the west division. The teams return to Y'alls Ballpark on Thursday night in Florence for the final game of the three-game set.

