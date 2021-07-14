Game Postponed Wednesday

TROY, NY - Tonight's scheduled middle game between the Washington Wild Things and Tri-City Valleycats has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, July 15, with game one beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Wild Things will send Keven Pimentel and Steven Colon to the hill for the doubleheader. Tri-City is expected to go with right hander Josh Hiatt in game one and has not announced its starter for the originally scheduled contest.

Tri-City won the opening game of the series last night 6-3 behind a 4-for-4 night for Oscar Campos.

There is action taking place around the Frontier League tonight. You can watch all of the games at frontierleaguetv.com or on the Frontier League streaming app, available on the Apple and Google Play stores. Until July 26, the Frontier League is running a promo for half off a month-long subscription of Frontier League TV at $12.49 for new subscribers first month, which is 50% off. Interested fans just need to use the code "July2021" when signing up at frontierleaguetv.com or on the app, available on the Apple and Google Play stores.

