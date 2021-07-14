No Ground Gained as Jackals and Miners Split Twin Bill

July 14, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release







LITTLE FALLS, NJ - The Jackals welcomed their rival Sussex County Miners for a double header into Yogi Berra Stadium Tuesday night, expecting to gain ground in the standings. In the end, things stayed exactly as they were to begin the day, with each team coming away with a win.

GAME 1: New Jersey got on the board early for a 2-0 lead courtesy of a home run from 2nd Baseman Justin Wylie in the bottom of the second inning. It was Wylie's 4th homer of the year, but did not phase the Miners as they responded with 2 runs of their own in the top half of the third. After Jackals Starting Pitcher Spencer Hereford hit Daniel Herrera with a pitch, he would score on an RBI groundout from 3rd Baseman Matin Figueroa, cutting the Jackals lead to 2-1. Left Fielder Chuck Taylor would add an RBI single to plate Center Fielder Aaron Knapp to knot the game at 2.

The Jackals went back to work in the fourth, receiving back-to-back doubles from Left Fielder Alfredo Marte and Third Baseman Stanley Espinal, putting New Jersey back in front, 3-2. That was followed by consecutive walks by Wylie and Catcher Jason Agresti, loading the bases for Chris Carpio. The Jackals Shortstop laced a pitch down the first base line into the right field corner, scoring all three base runners on a triple, his first of the season, making it 6-3. First Baseman Dalton Combs lifted a sacrifice fly to score Carpio and make it 7-2 after 4. Wylie would wrap up his monster first game with a 2-run single to make it 9-2 in the 5th.

The lead would prove to be more than enough as New Jersey defeated Sussex County 9-3 in Game 1.

GAME 2: The success of the afternoon would not carry over into the evening. New Jersey once again jumped out in front 2-0, thanks to a Wylie RBI double and a Marte RBI single. Sussex County would tie the game at 2 in the second, utilizing solo home runs off the bats of DH Audy Ciriaco and Third Baseman Joey Rose. In the top of the third, Jackals Starting Pitcher Peter Soporowski would allow the third solo homer by the Miners, this one off the bat of Chuck Taylor to make it 3-2 Sussex.

After five innings, Miners Starter Gavin Sonnier departed and gave way to the dominant back end of the Miners bullpen. Jalen Miller worked a scoreless 6th and Michael Mediavilla was brought on to record the save in the 7th. Mediavilla wavered slightly against the Jackals lineup, allowing New Jersey to load the bases ahead of Wylie, seeking one more big hit to end a successful day at the plate. Mediavilla was able to record a strikeout to end the game, but it came with some disagreement as Wylie insisted he checked his swing on the last pitch of the game.

Sussex held on to win Game 2 by a 4-2 score. The teams will meet again Wednesday, July 14th at 7:05pm. Tickets are available now at jackals.com and you can listen to the game on www.mixlr.com/jackalsbaseball or watch on frontierleaguetv.com. If you are a new subscriber to Frontier League TV, use the promo code July2021 and receive half-off your first monthly subscription!

