Thunder Wins Goaltender Duel vs. Indy

Wichita Thunder forward Stefan Fournier vs. the Indy Fuel

WICHITA, Kan. - Evan Weninger stopped 30 shots and Stefan Fournier scored the go-ahead goal with less than 15 minutes to go in regulation as Wichita held off Indy on Sunday afternoon, 2-1, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder scored back-to-back goals less than three minutes apart in the third period en route to their third win in a row. Garrett Schmitz tallied his first of the season, which tied the game at one.

The two teams battled through the first 40 minutes without being able to solve the opposing netminder. Weninger made a highlight reel save with four minutes to go in the first. Indy created a turnover and Joe Sullivan had a wide-open net near the left post. Weninger somehow reached back with the paddle of his stick to keep it out of the net and the game remained scoreless. Billy Christopoulos was just as impressive, making a terrific save several minutes later.

Just two minutes into the third, Jared Thomas stepped away from a defender and snapped a shot through the five-hole of Weninger to grab a 1-0 lead. Wichita tied the contest 1:48 later when Schmitz skated into the play, took a drop pass from Brayden Watts and buried a shot to make it 1-1. At 5:04, Wichita won a face-off to the left of Christopoulos. Fournier fired a one-timer from the left boards that got past him and gave the Thunder their first lead of the contest.

Wichita had several chances down the stretch to increase the lead to two, but Christopolos kept the Fuel in the game. He was pulled twice late in the frame, but Weninger held the fort for the 2-1 victory.

Fournier has goals in three-straight and markers in four of the last five contests. Anthony Beauregard, Jay Dickman, Watts and Jacob Graves each collected helpers in the win. Weninger has won his last three starts.

The Thunder remains at home for a three-game set next weekend against the Rapid City Rush starting Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

