Americans and Paterson Shutout Tulsa

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday afternoon, by a score of 5-0 at the BOK Center.

Jake Paterson pitched a shutout in his return to the Allen lineup stopping all 31 shots he faced, including 11 shots in the final period.

"I felt great out there this afternoon," said Paterson. The guys did a great job in front of me clearing out traffic in front of the net, and we scored some key goals to get the win and the weekend sweep."

The Americans had a solid afternoon on special teams picking up two power play goals, going two for three with the man advantage. Nolan Kneen and Josh Lammon scored the power play goals for Allen. All three Josh Lammon goals this season have come via special teams, with two shorthanded goals and one power play goal.

"We made the most of our opportunities," said Nolan Kneen. "We felt we had really good chances in the first period and couldn't beat Williams (Devon), but the two quick ones in the second period got us going."

The Americans outshot Tulsa 42 to 31 for the game. Kameron Keilly led the way in shots on net with six.

The Americans return to action next weekend with three games in Salt Lake City against the Utah Grizzlies. The team returns home with three games in early February on the 3rd, 5th and 9th. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - L. Lancaster

2. ALN - J. Paterson

3. ALN - C. Mackin

