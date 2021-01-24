Grizzlies Get a Standings Point in 5-4 OT Loss

Rapid City, South Dakota - Utah Grizzlies forward Pat Cannone tied the game 4-4 with 2:23 left in regulation but the Rapid City Rush won 5-4 as Hunter Garlent scored 35 seconds into overtime on Saturday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Rush led 2-0 after goals from Avery Peterson and Cedric Montminy. Utah responded with 2 goals in the second period as Ryan Lowney scored his first in a Utah uniform and Sandy, Utah native Jared Pike got his first professional goal 17:25 into the second.

Rush made it 3-2 as Tyler Coulter scored on a deflection 12:02 into the third. Utah responded as Matthew Boucher scored 14:42 in. Boucher had 1 goal and 2 assists in the game. In the 2 game series Boucher had 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists). 1 minute 1 second later Montminy scored his second goal of the game. Utah tied it up as Cannone scored his 4th of the season. Cannone leads the team with 11 points on the season, with 4 goals and 7 assists.

In overtime Matthew Boucher had a breakaway that was saved by Rush goalie Gordon Defiel, who stopped 29 of 33 shots. The Rush went down the other end of the ice and scored on a rebound off of Utah goalie Kevin Carr's pads. Carr saved 25 of 30 in his 2020-21 debut.

Utah outshot Rapid City 33 to 30. Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play. Utah's record goes to 6-3-3-1, while the Rush goes to 5-10 on the season. Attendance in Rapid City was 4417.

Grizzlies host the Allen Americans in a 3 game series next Friday-Sunday at Maverik Center. Friday and Saturday will be a 7:10 start time, while Sunday, January 31st is a 1:10 start. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars.

1. Cedric Montminy (Rush) - 2 goals.

2. Hunter Garlent (Rush) - GWG in OT.

3. Tyler Coulter (Rush) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

