Americans Shutout Oilers

January 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK- The Oilers couldn't best the top team in the Western Conference on Sunday, losing 5-0 at the BOK Center.

The first goal of the game came 4:23 into the second period, courtesy of Kameron Kielly. Americans' captain Spencer Asachuk scored a goal down low 57 seconds later, bringing the game 2-0 in Allen's favor.

Les Lancaster scored on an end-to-end effort 3:14 into the third period, giving the Americans a 3-0 lead. 5:03 later, Nolan Kneen stepped in from the blue line, blasting the puck top shelf on the power play. Josh Lammon closed out the scoring with the second power-play goal of the game, finalizing the score 5-0 in Allen's favor.

The Oilers have a shorter week ahead, hosting Kansas City on Thursday and Friday at the BOK Center. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m., and tickets are still available through the Oilers' office.

