Game Day Preview: Allen at Tulsa

Allen Americans (9-3-0-0; 18 pts) at Tulsa Oilers (6-7-1-1; 14 pts) 4:05 PM

The Allen Americans and Tulsa Oilers meet today for the fourth time this season. The Americans lead the season series 2-1-0. The Americans have won two straight in the series. FloSports Hockey and listen on Americans 24/7.

ALLEN:

HOME: 4-1-0-0

AWAY: 5-2-0-0

OVERALL: 9-3-0-0

Last 10: 8-2-0-0

ALLEN TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan, 7

Assists: Tyler Sheehy, 9

Points: Tyler Sheehy and Corey Mackin, 11

+/-: Matt Register, +8

PIM: Zane Franklin, 35

TULSA OILERS:

HOME: 4-2-1-1

AWAY: 2-5-0-0

OVERALL: 6-7-1-1

Last 10: 6-7-1-1

TULSA TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Danny Moynihan, 7

Assists: Adam Pleskach, 7

Points: Adam Pleskach, 11

+/-: Danny Moynihan, +2

PIM: Mike McKee, 31

Last Game @. Kansas City:

Corey Mackin scored both Allen goals last night, his third and fourth of the season, as the Americans defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 2-1 in Kansas City. Justin Kaplemaster made his Allen debut and stopped 36 of 37 shots.

Road Warriors:

The Allen Americans are 5-1-0 in their last six road games. One of their two road losses this season came in Tulsa on opening night. In three games this season against the Oilers, the Americans are being outshot 115 to 103

About Allen:

The Americans continue the road swing today in Tulsa. The Americans lost four players to the AHL this week; Joseph Garreffa, Jake McGrew, Zach Sawchenko and C.J. Motte all jumped to the American Hockey League. Allen is riding a 3-game winning streak

About Tulsa:

The Oilers were outscored 3-0 in the third period last night, in a 4-2 loss to the Indy Fuel. Tulsa is 0-4-1 in their last five games. The Oilers have a winning record at the BOK Center with a 4-2-1-1 mark.

Final Thoughts:

Justin Kaplemaster shined in his Allen debut stopping 36 of 37 shots.

Corey Mackin scored both Allen goals on Saturday night.

The Americans have the most road wins in the Western Conference with five (5-2-0).

The Americans are tied with Indy for the second most goals in the league with 43.

