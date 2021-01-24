Oilers Lose Nail Biter to Fuel

TULSA, OK- The Oilers lost to the first-place Indy Fuel 4-2 at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

Nick Minerva scored his first goal as an Oiler on the second shot of the game. Minerva zipped a shot from the right point, finding the open space on Taran Kozun's blocker side, giving Tulsa a 1-0 lead 1:41 into the game. Indy answered roughly 10 minutes later when Willie Raskob finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play, bringing things even at 1-1.

A penalty shot was turned away by Roman Durny 9:40 into the middle period, denying former Toronto Maple Leaf David Broll. Alex Brooks answered with a successful goal against his former team 12:05 into the middle frame. Brent Gates zipped a pass across the zone on the power play, finding Brooks, who sniped Kozun high on the short side. The goal was the Oilers' third power-play goal in the last four games.

Nic Pierog tied the game with his seventh goal of the season 14:42 into the final period, lasering the puck past Durny during a two-on-one. Indy found a way to come from behind once again, scoring the game-winning goal off an Antoine Waked blast from the right circle with 2:14 remaining. Joe Sullivan iced the game with an empty netter with nine seconds left.

The Oilers close out a four-game week with a Sunday Family Funday matinee contest against the Allen Americans at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

