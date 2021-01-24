Fuel Fall 2-1 to Thunder

WICHITA - A lone goal from Jared Thomas would not be enough for the Fuel as the Wichita Thunder stole the game in the third period and snapped the Fuel's six game win streak.

The Fuel and Thunder remained scoreless after two periods staying nearly even in shots and each having a handful of opportunities on the power play. Wichita thought they had taken the lead at 1:40 in the first with a power play attempt from Dean Stewart but the officials ruled that netminder Billy Christopoulos had made the save to keep the Thunder at bay.

The real show would take place in the third period when the Fuel got on the board first with a toe drag shot from Thomas through the five hole two minutes into the third.

The Thunder responded less than two minutes later when Garrett Schmitz launched a shot from the right circle to tie the game at one. Wichita would find the back of the net again when the Thunder won a faceoff and Jacob Graves fed a pass from the blue line to Stefan Fournier along the boards and wristed a shot to give the Thunder the 2-1 lead and win the game.

Both netminders stood strong as Thunder goaltender Evan Weninger had 30 saves of 31 shots and Christopoulos produced 31 saves on 33 shots in between the pipes. The Fuel head home after taking three out of four games on the road and look to face the Nailers in Wheeling on Saturday, January 30.

