Americans Win Close Battle with KC

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), defeated the Kansas City Mavericks by a 2-1 score on Saturday night in the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Connor Bleackley provided all the offense scoring both Allen goals. Bleackley's second of the season came unassisted after he stole the puck in the Kansas City zone and fired a shot top shelf past Mavericks goalie Matt Greenfield. He added his second of the night and third of the season in the second period to give the Americans a 2-0 lead.

The Mavericks would manage to put only one puck past Allen goalie Justin Kaplemaster in his debut. Kaplemaster stopped 36 of 37 shots to earn the win.

The two teams combined to go 0 for 7 on the power play with the Americans going 0 for 3. Allen had only 24 shots on net with Tyler Sheehy leading the way with four.

The Americans wrap up the two-game weekend road trip on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. With the win on Saturday night the Americans improved to 9-3-0.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. Bleackley

2. KC - C. Doherty

3. ALN - J. Kapelmaster

