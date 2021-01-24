ECHL Transactions - January 24

January 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 24, 2021:

Allen:

Add Colby McAuley, F activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Gordi Myer, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Curtis Leonard, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Bryan Moore, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Karch Bachman, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brendan Connolly, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Wichita:

Add Dakota McDonald, G added as EBUG

Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dean Stewart, D activated from reserve

Add Mathieu Gagnon, D/F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brayden Watts, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Chantz Petruic, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Peter Crinella, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Graham McPhee, F recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Devin Brosseau, F recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Liam Folkes, F recalled by Bakersfield

Delete James Hamblin, F recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Janis Jaks, D recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Yanni Kaldis, D recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Blake Christensen, F recalled by Bakersfield

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.