ECHL Transactions - January 24
January 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 24, 2021:
Allen:
Add Colby McAuley, F activated from reserve
Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Gordi Myer, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Curtis Leonard, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Bryan Moore, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Karch Bachman, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brendan Connolly, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Wichita:
Add Dakota McDonald, G added as EBUG
Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dean Stewart, D activated from reserve
Add Mathieu Gagnon, D/F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brayden Watts, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Chantz Petruic, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Peter Crinella, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Graham McPhee, F recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Devin Brosseau, F recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Liam Folkes, F recalled by Bakersfield
Delete James Hamblin, F recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Janis Jaks, D recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Yanni Kaldis, D recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Blake Christensen, F recalled by Bakersfield
