Thunder Weekly, March 23

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a long stretch of home games and traveled out east this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 17

Indy at Wichita, 3-2 W

Friday, March 19

Wichita at Wheeling, 3-2 W

Saturday, March 20

Wichita at Wheeling, 7-1 L

Sunday, March 21

Wichita at Wheeling, 6-4 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 24

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 26

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Educator Appreciation Night.

Saturday, March 27

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, March 28

Wichita at Kansas City, 4:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

.**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:30 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 12-6-3-1

AWAY: 11-4-1-0

OVERALL: 23-10-4-1

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Western Conference, 51 points, .671 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stefan Fournier, 15

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 28

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 42

+/-: Anthony Beauregard, +19

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 65

SUCCESSFUL EASTERN SWING - Wichita traveled east to face its last East Division opponent. In their first-ever meeting, the Thunder claimed 4 out of a possible 6 points from the Nailers.

LEAGUE LEAD - Anthony Beauregard continued on his torrid pace this past week. He finished with nine points (2g, 7a) in four games, including a five-point performance on Sunday against Wheeling. He recorded two goals and three assists, which is a new single game career-high for Beauregard. He leads the league with 42 points and also leads the league in assists with 28.

200 - Stefan Fournier appeared in his 200th ECHL game on Friday night. He scored twice and added a fight. Fournier followed that up with a Gordie Howe hat trick on Sunday. He took over the team-lead in goals with 15 and is a +17 (new career high).

ROOKIE - Jay Dickman broke out of a small scoring slump in a big way on Sunday. He had four points (2g, 2a) and his second game-winner of the season. The Bemidji State product moved back into second place in the rookie scoring race with 26 points and is tied for first in goals by a rookie with 11.

OMAHA - Evan Weninger went 3-0-0 this past week in the net for the Thunder. He stopped 109 of 117 shots in his three starts, good for a 2.67 goals-against average and .931 save percentage. Weninger is tied for first in wins (15), second in minutes played (1,487), first in saves (817) and third in save percentage (.925).

SEASON HIGH - Wichita set a new season-high on Sunday, scoring four goals in the third period. The Thunder power play also equaled a season-high, going 2-for-6 on the man advantage.

JAM-PACKED - The Thunder continues their busy month of March with four more games this week. Wichita has played at least four games since the week of February 22. When its all said and done, the Thunder will have played five-straight weeks with at least four contests and won't have a Sunday off until April 4.

THUNDERBOLTS...Wichita has the second-best road record in the league (11-4-1)...Matteo Gennaro is tied for second with 3 shorthanded points...Stefan Fournier is second in shots (135) and tied for third in plus/minus (+17)...Jay Dickman is tied for second in rookie scoring with 22 points, tied for second in rookie assists with 13 and tied for third in overall plus/minus (+17)...Patrik Parkkonen is eighth in scoring by a defenseman (18)...Wichita is outscoring its opponent 44-30 in the third...Wichita is 7-0-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 12-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-5-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 7-1-1-1 when tied after two...Wichita is 12-5-4-1 in one-goal games...Wichita is 4-0-0-0 in two-goal games...

