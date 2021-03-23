Rabbits Weekly

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Forward Greg Meireles with the Syracuse Crunch

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Greenville opened their homestand versus Florida with a high note on Friday night. Liam Pecararo and Joey Haddad scored only nine seconds apart in the 1st period to provide the Swamp Rabbits an early 2-0 lead. Greenville went onto win, 5-3 over the Eastern Conference leading Florida Everblades.

GREENVILLE EYES THREE MORE GAMES WITH JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN THIS WEEKEND

The Swamp Rabbits (16-11-8-2), 4th in the Eastern Conference, will battle the Jacksonville Icemen (14-14-2-3), 6th in the Eastern Conference from March 26-28, 2021. The series will begin in Jacksonville on Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena before shifting to the Upstate on Saturday and Sunday. The Swamp Rabbits are coming off three out of six points against Florida last weekend at The Well. The Icemen concluded their previous weekend by dropping a 3-2 overtime decision versus Orlando last Sunday. In the current season-series, the Rabbits hold a 5-1-2-0 record against Jacksonville.

TEAM NEWS

MEIRELES RETURNS TO THE SWAMP AFTER AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE DEBUT

On Monday, the Florida Panthers reassigned rookie forward Greg Meireles to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch. Meireles returns to the Upstate after making his AHL debut on March 6 against the Rochester Americans.

In total, Meireles dressed for Syracuse on March 6, March 13 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and March 19 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The 22-year-old first-year pro has skated in 24 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season and earned 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Previously named ECHL Rookie of the Month for January, Meireles earned assists in seven straight games from December 27, 2020-January 17, 2021.

