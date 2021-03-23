Thunder Trades for Buitenhuis; Signs Rookie Combs

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions today. The Thunder have acquired goaltender Evan Buitenhuis (BITE-en-heise) from the Florida Everblades for future considerations. Wichita has also signed rookie forward Charlie Combs to an ECHL contract.

Buitenhuis, 27, comes to Wichita after beginning the season with the Utah Grizzlies. The Burlington, Ontario native appeared in five games for the Grizzlies this year, going 1-0-3 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. He was acquired by Florida on March 4 and played in one games for the Everblades.

The third-year netminder began his career with the Worcester Railers, where he played for two seasons. During his rookie campaign in 2018-19, he went 10-9-4 with a 2.37 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Buitenhuis played four seasons at Hamilton College. He went 37-17-12, sporting a 1.67 goals-against average and .944 save percentage, which led all of NCAA D-III in both categories. He was awarded the Jack B. Riffle Award in 2018 as the best male athlete in his graduating class.

Combs, 24, turns pro after finishing a four-year collegiate career. He started at Bemidji State University, where he was a teammate of current Thunder forward Jay Dickman. He transferred to Michigan State University for his final season. The St. Louis, Missouri native finished with 70 points (42g, 28a) in 131 career NCAA games between the Beavers and the Spartans.

Prior to turning pro, Combs played two years in the BCHL for the Wenatchee Wild. He had a breakout season in 2016-17, recording 84 points (51g, 33a) in 58 games. Combs is the younger brother of former Thunder forward, Jack Combs.

Wichita returns home on Wednesday night to host the Kansas City Mavericks starting at 7:05 p.m.

