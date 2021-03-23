South Carolina's Dubeau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Alex Dubeau of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 15-21. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Dubeau went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .974 in two appearances against Fort Wayne last week.

The 26-year-old made 38 saves in a 2-1 win on Friday and turned aside 37 shots in a 5-1 victory on Saturday.

A native of Mascouche, Quebec, Dubeau is 8-1-3 in 12 appearances with the Stingrays this season. He is tied for seventh in the ECHL with a 2.52 goals-against average and is 11th with a .914 save percentage.

Dubeau has seen action in 58 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Brampton and Fort Wayne posting an overall record of 32-19-6 with three shutouts, a 2.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. He has also appeared in three career games in the American Hockey League with Belleville.

Prior to turning pro, Dubeau went 46-15-0 in 65 career appearances at the University of New Brunswick with a 2.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. He also appeared in 228 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Shawinigan and Moncton where he went 138-69-8 with 16 shutouts, a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Runners Up: Justin Kapelmaster, Allen (2-1-1, 1.76 GAA, .941 save pct.) and Jake Hildebrand, Florida (3-1-0, 1.75 GAA, .964 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Charles Williams (Jacksonville), Matt Ginn (Kansas City), Kris Oldham (Orlando), Alex D'Orio (Wheeling) and Evan Weninger (Wichita).

