Oilers Bring in Goaltender Austyn Roudebush

Goaltender Austyn Roudebush with the Knoxville Ice Bears

(Tulsa Oilers) Goaltender Austyn Roudebush with the Knoxville Ice Bears(Tulsa Oilers)

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Tuesday the signing of goaltender Austyn Roudebush.

Roudebush, 27, comes to the Oilers from Knoxville of the SPHL, posting a 10-1-0 record, a 1.08 GAA and a .961 save percentage in 11 games with the Ice Bears this season.

The Toledo, OH native has also spent time in the FPHL, going 11-11-0 with a 2.73 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 24 FPHL games. Roudebush previously played for Viking HC in Sweden, registering a .909 save percentage and a 3.32 GAA.

The 6'3, 220 lbs. goaltender played his college hockey with Adrian's ACHA program, going undefeated in his senior campaign and earning a .959 save percentage and a 0.91 GAA with eight shutouts. Roudebush won an ACHA national title in 2018, snagging Player of the Year honors in the process. In total, Roudebush finished his collegiate career with a 57-3-4 record, a .941 save percentage and a 1.51 GAA.

