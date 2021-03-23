ECHL Transactions - March 23

March 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 23, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Derek Topatigh, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G traded to Wichita

Jacksonville:

Add Cameron Critchlow, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cameron Critchlow, F suspended by team, removed from roster

South Carolina:

Add Macoy Erkamps, D assigned by Hershey

Delete Jesse Lees, D traded to Wheeling

Tulsa:

Add Austyn Roudebush, G signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Garrett Johnston, D returned from loan to Henderson

Wheeling:

Add Dyllan Lubbesmeyer, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve

Add Nick Rivera, F activated from reserve

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex D'Orio, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh [3/22]

Wichita:

Add Charlie Combs, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Charlie Combs, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.