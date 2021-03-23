ECHL Transactions - March 23
March 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 23, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Derek Topatigh, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G traded to Wichita
Jacksonville:
Add Cameron Critchlow, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cameron Critchlow, F suspended by team, removed from roster
South Carolina:
Add Macoy Erkamps, D assigned by Hershey
Delete Jesse Lees, D traded to Wheeling
Tulsa:
Add Austyn Roudebush, G signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Garrett Johnston, D returned from loan to Henderson
Wheeling:
Add Dyllan Lubbesmeyer, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve
Add Nick Rivera, F activated from reserve
Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex D'Orio, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh [3/22]
Wichita:
Add Charlie Combs, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Charlie Combs, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 23, 2021
- Thunder Trades for Buitenhuis; Signs Rookie Combs - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 23 - ECHL
- Oilers Bring in Goaltender Austyn Roudebush - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita's Beauregard Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Beauregard Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Announce First Intermission "Bunny Toss" for Saturday, April 3 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- South Carolina's Dubeau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, March 23 - Wichita Thunder
- Alex Dubeau Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- Macoy Erkamps Re-Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.