Macoy Erkamps Re-Assigned to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears announced Tuesday that defender Macoy Erkamps has been re-assigned to the South Carolina Stingrays.

Erkamps, 26, has appeared in two games with Hershey this season. After beginning his fifth professional year in South Carolina he was recalled by the Bears prior to the team's training camp on January 22.

Prior to his recall, Erkamps, a native of Richmond, B.C., suited up for eight games with the Rays while posting an assist and a +5 rating.

The defender was previously with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the past two campaigns. In the shortened 2019-20 year, 6-foot, 196-pound defender skated in 36 AHL games as well as three contests with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. Erkamps has appeared in 119 career AHL games with Hershey, Binghamton, Belleville, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, collecting 14 points (one goal, 13 assists).

The Stingrays are back at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday night to face the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:05 p.m. before hosting the Orlando Solar Bears this weekend for three straight contests March 26-28.

